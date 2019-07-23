Turtle on road to recovery

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A snapping turtle is on its way to recovering after being hit by a car. She had shell, jaw and facial fractures as well as three broken bones in her legs. If all that wasn’t bad enough, she’d also swallowed a hook, but she’s doing better thanks to the hard work of the Wildlife Medical Clinic.

They worked on her a long time. She was brought in about a month ago. Two of her surgeries alone took eight hours each. But, staff was dedicated to nursing her back to health. It wasn’t easy. Staff and students say she was difficult to work with at times.

Turtles, especially snapping turtles, can be especially stubborn. They also tend to heal very slowly. It will take a few months before the turtle can be taken back. Right now, they’re working on laser and physical therapies. She’ll be back out in the wild as soon as she’s recovered.

Wildlife Medical Clinic staff say it’s important to watch out for turtles on the road. They see about 30 hit by cars each year. This year, it’s been closer to 40. It’s especially important to be careful between April and November, during mating season. It’s when they’re most likely to be venturing out.