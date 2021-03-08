Turning Ayo into a superhero

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A fun designed turned a Fighting Illini into a DC Superhero.

Ayo Dosunmu’s face was turned into Batman. It was designed by the U of I Director of Creative Media Kelsea Ansfield.

Had a lot of fun designing these for the return of @AyoDos_11 yesterday‼️



Ps: Please don't buy those knock off t-shirts…🤣

The inspiration came from the mask Dosunmo wears on the court.

“He’s a big fan of the response he’s gotten from his mask. You know, he choose the mask he did because of Kobe and because that superhero kind of vibe he gets from it. So, I think he appreciated us tying all that together for him,” says Ansfield.

She says the design took her 10 minutes to create and that Dosunmo liked it.