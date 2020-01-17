Tuition increase for some U of I students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Some students at U of I will be paying more for their education.

The Board of Trustees approved increasing tuition for incoming in state freshman students. Tuition will go up almost two percent for those students at the UIUC and UIC campuses. Base tuition for in state undergraduates will go up by about 218 dollars to 12,254 dollars a year.

This is the first increase for students in six years. The increase will help with a faculty hiring initiative that started this year. Tuition will go up by one percent for the Springfield campus.