Trustees to vote on ‘home rule’ option

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Trustees tonight will vote on whether voters get the chance to cast their ballots for a ‘home rule’ form of government in Savoy.

Their vote tonight will decide whether a referendum will be placed on the ballot come November.

If that question does make it on the ballot, it will look like this: “Shall the village of Savoy become a home rule unit of government pursuant to Article VII, Section 6, of the Constitution of the State of Illinois?”

Municipalities adopting home rule form of government isn’t uncommon. According the Illinois Municipal League, which tracks this kind of information, 217 other communities in the state have adopted home rule government.

It allows towns, cities and counties who use it a greater flexibility in taxing options, as well as increased say over local matters, like zoning and certain criminal infractions. Or, as the IML puts it, it allows local government to create “local solutions for local problems.”

Danville, Tuscola, Rantoul, Champaign, Urbana and Decatur are among the municipalities that already have that style of government.

According to the state constitution, a municipality can automatically be ‘home rule’ if its population exceeds 25,000 people.

Savoy, which has a population around 8,400, has to put the home rule question to a vote via referendum in order to be able to pass it.

The Board of Trustees will meet tonight at 7 p.m. at the Robert McCleary Municipal Center at 611 North Dunlap Avenue.