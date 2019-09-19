Trustees approve nearly $7 billion budget, new solar farm

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — After a favorable performance evaluation from the Board of Trustees, president Tim Killeen is set to receive a $100,000 performance bonus.

Trustees approved the “pay-for-performance compensation” at a meeting Thursday, putting Kileen’s total compensation for the 2019 fiscal year at $700,000.

Among the positives trustees noted as justifications for awarding the full $100,000 to Killeen: high enrollment and “international partnerships” with the Discovery Partners Institute.

Trustees noted in their evaluation efforts to draw and retain minority students and staff on campus needed to be maintained, and “further work” is needed to “optimize support for minority/diverse contractors and suppliers process by the University.”

The vote came on the heels of the trustees’ approval of a $6.8 billion budget to operate all three UI campuses for the coming year, which is up by $141 million from last year. The figure includes projected funding increases from the state, tuition revenue and private donations, among other items.

Trustees also voted Thursday to approve the construction of a 54-acre solar farm located north of Curtis Road between First Street and U.S. Route 45.

Sol Systems LLC will maintain a 20-year contract with the UI, with an option to buy the system at the end of the term, according to a press release. The contract agreement between the UI and Sol Systems is for $20,143,045 over the 20-year period.

The site is projected to “generate the equivalent electricity use of more than 2,000 American homes” and “almost triple the university’s existing on-site renewable energy generations,” the release stated.