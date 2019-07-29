Truckers advise drivers to be aware

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Driving a semi truck is no easy task. “In general driving a semi with a big trailer on, it’s scary,” said Payton Retter. “As a driver, just stay away from us. Give the trucks more room,” said Sherry Jenkins, a CDL Driving Instructor. Sherry Jenkins was a truck driver for 14 years. She now teaches a CDL trucking course. She says when you see them coming, drivers should be cautious. “Pay attention. No distractions. No phones. No conversations,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins takes those warnings seriously. This weekend police say a truck driver failed to slow down for slowed traffic. Several cars crashed into each other in a chain reaction. A car, pick up truck, SUV, and another semi were involved in that accident. The actual cause of the crash is still under investigation. Jenkins says sometimes these accidents can be prevented. It starts with education. “From the truck driver’s point of view, you need to be properly trained in safety and defensive driving,” said Jenkins.

That’s the type of training Payton Retter says she’s getting, and from up above she’s got a bird’s eye view. “You can see down and you can see more people than they should be using their phones. Some people do all kinds of crazy stuff while they’re driving,” said Retter. They’re hoping drivers will pay attention more and that awareness will help save a life. “We have to share the road with each other, so that means we’re going to have to acknowledge each other’s presence,” said Jenkins. The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana says the truck driver involved in the crash has not been ticketed yet. They will continue to gather all possible information and give it to the prosecutor’s office.