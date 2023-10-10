CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders in Champaign are on the scene of a crash that involved a pickup truck driving off Interstate 57 and into a pond.

The crash happened near 1300 Cobblestone Way in Champaign. A person who witnessed the crash said he was driving by and saw the driver drowning. He immediately turned around to rescue the man, parked his car and sprinted to the pond.

The driver was able to roll his window down, which sank the truck quicker. The passerby dragged the truck driver safely to shore then ran to neighboring houses to call 911, as his own phone was damaged from the water.

The driver is okay and was taken into an ambulance for further evaluation. Rescue squads are currently aiding the situation. No further information has been given at this time.