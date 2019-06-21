Truck convoy for Make-A-Wish

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of truckers will ride in a convoy benefiting Make-A-Wish Illinois.

The event is scheduled for June 29th at the Coles County Fairgrounds. Drivers will ride from Charleston to Mattoon and back. Registration for each truck is $50. So far, roughly 50 drivers have committed to attending the convoy, and registration will remain open through the day of the event. At least four Wish-Kids are expected to attend as well.

Event co-organizer Joy Eggers said the event is modeled off of a Make-A-Wish truck convoy in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. She said this is the first convoy for Make-A-Wish to take place in Illinois.

“These kids, it’s just such a boost for them,” Eggers said. “Not just for them, their entire family.”

17-year-old Isabelle Whitney has helped Eggers’ vision for the event come to life. She designed the t-shirts that are being sold to benefit Make-A-Wish. So far, Eggers said roughly 100 shirts have been sold. Whitney said she’s excited to help Make-A-Wish.

“I kind of love the fact that they give back to children,” Whitney said.

Her shirts are getting printed at Wave Graphics.

“When I saw it was going to be mostly semi-trucks, I just kind of formulated down to which one I would choose,” Whitney said. “The one I chose had the perfect angle, showing the whole entire thing instead of just the front.”

Make-A-Wish Illinois granted 703 wishes from September 1, 2017 to August 31, 2018. Since launching in Illinois in 1985, the organization has granted more than 15,000 wishes to kids throughout the state. Children facing critical illnesses between the ages of 2½ and 18 are eligible for wishes. You can learn more about the organization or make donations by clicking here.