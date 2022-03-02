OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mayor of Oakwood sent a letter to residents saying a scheduled rally was canceled. They also asked people to not go on the bridge that crosses I-74 because it is unsafe.

Some people say they’re disappointed with the mayor’s remarks.

“You have so many towns along the way that you see [people] getting out and showing support and I just feel like they are asking us to peek through the windows and support them in silence,” said Kris Lynn.

Lynn says she was looking forward to supporting the truck convoy when they make the stop in Oakwood. She said it is necessary to stand together when it counts.

“I think it’s important to stand up together, especially when it’s something this important,” Lynn said.

In a letter to Oakwood, Mayor Heather McCarty said the city was organizing a rally for truckers, but they had to cancel. McCarty said the city “received warning that there might be dangerous groups joining with the intent of counter-protesting.”

McCarthy said the safety of the city and property was most important.

Lynn said she has been paying attention to the protests since they started.

“I don’t see any other dangerous groups that have caused any problems throughout this entire time,” Lynn said. “I’ve been watching this very closely so to imagine that it’s going to happen here in Oakwood is slim to none.”

Based on some posts on social media, people planned on gathering and making food for truckers. McCarty asked them not to for public health reasons.

She said if someone wants to donate or give the truckers food, they can donate money or buy a gift card and bring it to the city hall. City staff will distribute them randomly to truckers who stop.

Lynn said on Facebook there is still a group of people planning to gather and make food for the truckers.

“There is a truck stop outside of city limits that absolutely I’ll be there to rally for these people,” she said.

Lynn said that despite the controversy, she is still happy that the trucks are taking the time to stop in the town of Oakwood.