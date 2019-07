MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — People who use Lake Mattoon are worried plans to repair the bridges over it aren’t going to fix the biggest problems. They say the bridges are so low, boats can barely clear them.

People have to duck their heads to avoid being hit. Some boats have been damaged and some people even hurt because of it. We’ll have more on this story on the WCIA-3 News at 5 pm.