MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday was the last day of the community trophy give away.

When it started, one man was looking for one special to him.

Larry McClure was looking for a track trophy won by Larry Lecrone in 1950. Lecrone passed away in October.

It turns out, his family had the trophy and returned it to the school for display and, in return, received a framed photo of him when he won it.