Troopers: Two women taken to hospital after car crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said two women were taken to the hospital after a 2-car crash.

Troopers said it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Mattoon on 1000N, a half mile west of 980E. They said a 77-year-old Charleston woman was driving her car westbound on 1000N as a 67-year-old Arcola woman was traveling eastbound.

According to troopers, the 77-year-old woman cross the center line, for unknown reasons, and hit the other woman’s car head-on. Both drivers had to be rescued from their cars.

Both women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on their current condition.

The Charleston woman was ticketed for improper lane usage.