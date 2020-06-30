Troopers: Two people hurt after semi vs. car crash

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said two people were hurt after a car versus semi-truck crash on Tuesday afternoon.

They said it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 121 at Kenney Road, between Heman and Warrensburg. Troopers said the driver of the car failed to yield at the intersection. The semi was eastbound on 121 when it hit the car on its passenger side. The semi went off the road into a ditch and overturned.

Both the driver of the car and the semi-truck driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said the eastbound lane on Route 121 remains closed at this time to recover the semi.