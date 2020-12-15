Troopers: Two people flown to hospital after car crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said two people from Missouri were flown to the hospital after a single-car crash on Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened AT 12:45 p.m. on I-70 eastbound at milepost 133. Their preliminary investigation indicated the car ran off the road and entered the median. It then hit a metal drainage grate and overturned.

Both the driver and the passenger were flown to a nearby hospital. Troopers said they had life-threatening injuries.

The driver was ticketed for improper lane usage.