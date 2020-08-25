Troopers: Teenager crashes while checking GPS

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a Springfield teenager was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on Monday afternoon.

In a news release, troopers said 18-year-old Patton Siewart was driving northbound on US 51 near 900 North in Fayette County around 3:30 p.m. He looked away from the road to check his GPS and ran off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. He was flown to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Siewart was ticketed for improper lane usage.