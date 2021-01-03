Troopers respond to several crashes

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State police say they responded to almost two dozen crashes from Saturday through Sunday morning.

An Illinois State Police (ISP) spokesperson says District 9 troopers responded to eight crashes on Saturday, adding one had a possible injury. On Sunday, he said troopers responded to four crashes Sunday morning.

As for District 10, he says police responded to six crashes on Saturday, and three on Sunday morning.

“It is unknown if any of the crashes were weather related,” says ISP.