EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are responding to a crash on I-70.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened in a construction zone on westbound I-70 at milepost 86.

They stated the crash caused complete blockage in the westbound lane. “The lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.” Drivers are asked to use routes around the crash site if possible.