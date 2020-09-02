Troopers respond to crash on I-55

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers with Illinois State Police (ISP) are on the scene of a collision they say happened early Wednesday morning on I-55 near the I-155 interchange.

The crash involves commercial motor vehicles.

A press release from ISP says recovery efforts with heavy-duty tow trucks have begun, and that one of the northbound lanes are now blocked. Traffic will be impacted for the next hour and possibly longer.

ISP is asking drivers to slow down in this area and to be prepared to completely stop their cars in traffic.

An alternate route can be taken on U.S. Route 66 at the Lincoln Parkway exit on I-55.