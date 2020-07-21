Troopers respond to crash involving overturned semi-trucks

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are currently on the scene of a crash involving two overturned semi-trucks.

Troopers said it is happening on southbound I-55, south of Divernon. All I-55 southbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Divernon exit.

State Police also said that area is experiencing high winds and heavy rain with minimal visibility.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of the crash and take alternate routes around the crash site. Lane closures are expected to last for several hours.