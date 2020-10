LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said part of U.S. 136 is completely closed after a traffic crash on Monday afternoon.

In a news release, troopers said U.S. 136 is closed between 700th Avenue and I-155 in Logan County. There is no word on details regarding the crash.

Drivers are asked to find other routes around the crash site. State Police expect delays to be prolonged.