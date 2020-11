SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are on the scene of a crash on I-55 near Springfield.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened on southbound I-55 at milepost 94. There is no word on how many vehicles were involved, but they did say it was a crash with injuries.

Drivers are asked to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles and use an alternate route, if possible.