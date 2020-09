Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are currently on the scene of a car crash.

They said it happened on I-57 northbound, just south of Exit 229. “The right lane is closed down for investigation for an unknown amount of time,” stated troopers. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in the area.

No word on if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.