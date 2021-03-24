Troopers respond to baby being born along I-55

DUPAGE COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police got a special call Wednesday morning near Darien.

In a Facebook post, State Police said troopers responded to a call regarding a baby being delivered. This happened around 7:45 a.m. on southbound I-55, south of Cass Avenue.

This photo shows Trooper Lanny Finn (ISP District 2). Trooper Finn and other first responders helped a mother and newborn baby after the child was delivered along I-55.

When first responders got there, the baby boy had already been delivered. “Trooper [Lanny] Finn provided warmth to the baby by wrapping up the baby in a blanket,” said state police. Both the mother and the baby were taken to the hospital. Troopers took a man in the car to the hospital as well to be with them, according to ISP.

“I am happy to hear the baby and mother are doing well. As a First Responder instructor with the ISP, Trooper Finn is a seasoned officer with medical response training,” said ISP District 2 Commander Captain Michael Kraft. “Our Troopers are always ready to help when needed. In this case, the baby did not want to wait for Trooper Finn and decided to greet him as he arrived. I am pleased to know Trooper Finn arrived quickly to help if it was needed.”

There is no further information available. However, troopers said, “Always a great reminder to move over and slow down for all vehicles stopped on the shoulder on the roadway!”