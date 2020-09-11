Troopers respond to 2 crashes

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a man and two women were taken to the hospital after a crash on southbound I-55 near the Grand Avenue exit in Springfield.

In a news release, officers said one car was merging onto southbound I-55 from the South Grand exit ramp. As that car slowed down at the end of the ramp and yielded to traffic, another car rear-ended them and continued to go across all lanes of traffic. They ended up hitting a concrete barrier.

The three individuals were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Additionally, officers said a 4-car crash happened at the same location in the northbound lanes just prior to the crash.