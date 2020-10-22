Troopers: One woman dies after car v. semi crash

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said an 84-year-old Decatur woman is dead after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers stated the crash happened on Route 121 at North Wyckles Road around 1:45 p.m..

They said their preliminary investigation showed the Decatur woman was northbound on Wyckles Road and approaching the stop intersection with Rt. 121. She failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the trailer of a semi-truck that was eastbound on Rt. 121.

Troopers said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The woman’s name has not yet been released by the Macon County coroner.

The road was closed for around six hours during the investigation. Troopers said the crash is still under investigation at this time.