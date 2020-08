FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a Casey woman was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon on I-70.

They said the 56-year-old woman, Melanie Brandenburg, was driving eastbound on I-70 at milepost 78.5 during a heavy rain storm. She lost control of her car and slid into the center median.

Brandenburg was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.