Troopers: One person hurt after car crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said one person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-72.

They said it happened on westbound I-72, northwest of Champaign. Police stated both cars were traveling eastbound on I-72 when one car slowed down because of heavy smoke from a grass fire. The smoke was covering the road.

Troopers stated the first car hit the rear of the other and the second car hit a guardrail and caught on fire from the burning grass. The first car drove into the median.

A 36-year-old Mansfield woman in the second car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.