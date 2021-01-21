Troopers: One person dead after head-on crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said one person is dead after a head-on crash on US Route 136.

They said it happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday on US Route 136 at County Road 1100 East. Troopers said one car was westbound on Rt. 136 and approaching 1100 East as the other car was eastbound on Rt. 136. For an unknown reason, the first car drifted into oncoming traffic and hit the other car head-on.

The driver of the first car was pronounced dead on-scene, according to trooper. Both people in the other car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of US Route 136 are currently shut down as ISP continues their investigation.