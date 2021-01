CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash along I-57 Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers said it happened on I-57 near Neoga around 1:15 p.m.. One car was involved.

They stated the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The roadway was shut down for around 1.5 hours and reopened around 3:30 p.m.