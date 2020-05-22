Troopers: Motorcyclist & passenger hurt in crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating a Friday morning crash that left a motorcyclist hurt.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 36 near 610 East Road, west of Tuscola. Troopers said an SUV was stopped at a stop sign when the motorcycle hit the end of the car. Officers are not sure what caused the motorcyclist, 68-year-old Charles Rinker, to run into the vehicle.

Troopers said the Rinker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger on the motorcycle, 68-year-old Darlene Rinker, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

