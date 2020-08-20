Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in crash

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said one person is dead after a car versus motorcycle crash.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 2400 North at County Road 400 East.

A preliminary investigation showed a 24-year-old Taylorville man was driving southbound on County Road 400 East while a motorcycle was westbound on County Road 2400 North. Troopers said the Taylorville man disobeyed a stop sign and drove into the intersection.

The motorcycle hit the car’s driver side door. They were thrown from the motorcycle.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was identified as 52-year-old Michael Castelli, of Lovington, IL.

The Taylorville man was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign.

