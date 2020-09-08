Troopers: Man taken to hospital after rollover crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police said it happened shortly before 10 a.m. on eastbound Illinois Route 97, east of Bradfordton Road, in Sangamon County. In a news release, troopers stated 67-year-old William Martin was driving eastbound when the car drove off the road and rolled over. The car hit a fence on the right side of the roadway.

Martin was taken to the hospital with injuries. Troopers did not comment on the extent of his injuries. He had a passenger, Margaret Martin, who was in the car at the time. She was not taken to the hospital.