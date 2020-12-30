Troopers: Man seriously hurt in crash while trying to run away from police

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a Rankin man was seriously hurt after a crash late Tuesday night in Ford County.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Illinois Route 47 at Ford County .050 North Road. Their preliminary investigation indicated the Rankin man, 60-year-old Dewey Couch, had his car’s exterior lights turned off while trying to get away from Gibson City Police after an attempted traffic stop.

Troopers said Couch sideswiped a car driven by a Champaign man, who was northbound on Route 47. Couch continued on for a little bit and then ran the car off the road and into a field. The car overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Couch was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers.

The crash is still under investigation.