Troopers: Man seriously hurt in crash while trying to run away from police

News
Posted: / Updated:
Illinois State Police

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a Rankin man was seriously hurt after a crash late Tuesday night in Ford County.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Illinois Route 47 at Ford County .050 North Road. Their preliminary investigation indicated the Rankin man, 60-year-old Dewey Couch, had his car’s exterior lights turned off while trying to get away from Gibson City Police after an attempted traffic stop.

Troopers said Couch sideswiped a car driven by a Champaign man, who was northbound on Route 47. Couch continued on for a little bit and then ran the car off the road and into a field. The car overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Couch was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story