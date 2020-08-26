Troopers: Man killed in crash

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said one man is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon on northbound I-57.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on northbound I-57 at milepost 283.5 near Gilman. Officers said 70-year-old Frank Horn, of Burbank, was driving northbound on I-57 in the right lane when he drove the car off the roadway. The car hit a fence and a tree before coming to a rest.

Horn was pronounced dead at the scene. He had a passenger in the car with him, 79-year-old Joyce Dahl, of Oak Lawn. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.