Troopers: Man killed in crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Lerna Road at Old State Road.

In a news release, troopers stated the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in Coles County. Their preliminary investigation indicated an 89-year-old Charleston man was driving east on Old State Road. Troopers said he failed to stop at the stop sign in the intersection and hit another car in the intersection.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car, an 18-year-old girl from Toledo, Illinois, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the Charleston man has not yet been released by the Coles County coroner. This crash is still under investigation.