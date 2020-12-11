Troopers: Man dies in single-car crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a Pana man died after a crash on Thursday night in Fayette County.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at 1450 East southbound near 2900 North. There was only one car involved. That vehicle had three people inside.

Troopers stated the car was traveling southbound and ran off the road while negotiating the curve and overturned.

The 28-year-old man that passed away was a passenger in the car. His name has not yet been released. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. The other passenger was okay, according to police.