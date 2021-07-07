Troopers continue to investigate Tuesday shooting on I-74

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Tuesday afternoon on I-74 in Urbana.

A press release from ISP says it happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on I-74 near Lincoln Avenue.

Investigators say shots were fired from an unknown vehicle going east on the interstate. A 22-year-old Rantoul man was hit by the gunfire, according to the release.

The victim is expected to survive.

No further information was immediately available.

ISP asks anyone with additional information to email them at ISP.DCI.Zone05@illinois.gov