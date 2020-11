CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police responded to a crash between Ashland and Pleasant Plains.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened just east of Glick Road on Illinois Route 125. They stated three vehicles were heading eastbound. One car cut off the other two vehicles and caused them to hit and go into a ditch. The vehicles rolled.

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to troopers.