Troopers: 3 people taken to the hospital after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said three people were taken to the hospital after a 3-car-crash on Friday afternoon.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened at 12:10 p.m. on Illinois Route 16 westbound at West County Line Road in Montgomery County.

Preliminary investigation shows a woman was driving her car on Rt. 16 near West County Line Road. There was an 85-year-old man driving his car in front of her.

When the man slowed in traffic to let a car in front of them, officers said the woman did not slow down and hit the back of his car. After she hit his car, she went into the eastbound lane and hit a different car head-on.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She had a 15-year-old passenger who refused medical attention. Both the driver and the passenger of the car hit by the woman were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their injuries were considered non-life threatening.