Troopers: 3 people taken to hospital after semi crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said three people were taken to the hospital after a Monday morning crash between two semi’s.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. near U.S. 51 and Elwin Road. Troopers said one semi was driving eastbound on U.S. 51. As they were approaching the intersection, troopers stated, for unknown reasons, the semi failed to stop. As a result, the truck hit another semi that was traveling through the intersection.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Troopers said the patients’ injuries were considered to be serious.

ISP is still investigating the crash.