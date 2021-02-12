Troopers: 3 people taken to hospital after crash, one seriously hurt

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said several people were hurt during a crash on I-70 near Vandalia on Thursday night.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened around 9 p.m.. Two cars were involved.

Officers’ preliminary investigation indicated a 2016 Ford passenger car was traveling westbound on the interstate and a 2002 Audi was directly in front of them. The Audi, driven by a 54-year-old St. Louis, Missouri man, slowed down for an unknown reason. The Ford, driven by a 36-year-old Champaign man, hit the rear end of the Audi.

The St. Louis man was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers. The Champaign man and his passenger, a 29-year-old Champaign woman, were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said the Champaign man was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and operating a vehicle without insurance. The St. Louis man was ticketed for driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle without insurance.