Trooper shot serving warrant

by: , Illinois State Police

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An Illinois State Police Trooper was shot while executing an arrest/search warrant. It happened about 6:30 pm, Wednesday, in Wheeling, in Cook County.

The warrant was for forcible detention, aggravated assault to a police officer and aggravated unlawful restraint; all of which are felonies. The warrant was the result of a traffic stop earlier in the day about 1:30 am, Wednesday, on I-294.

When authorities tried to serve the warrant, shots were fired from inside the residence and a 32-year old, 5-year veteran of ISP sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody and is awaiting formal charges. The investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.

