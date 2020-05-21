Trooper & driver help save kitten abandoned on interstate

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said one of their troopers and a driver helped save a kitten that was found on I-55 near the Williamsville exit.

In a Facebook post, police said a passing driver noticed the kitten and called 911. They told dispatchers they “found a small kitten on the road with head injuries.” No one saw how the kitten got there, “but the head injuries looked like the kitten was tossed out of a moving vehicle.”

The driver had the kitten in a box. ISP said Master Sergeant Helton took the kitten to the Animal Protective League. While on the way to the APL, state police said Helton named the kitten Tyson. “APL advises Tyson is doing well now and is settling in at his new foster home.”