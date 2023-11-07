SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois State Police Trooper who was shot and beaten in the line of duty last month was released from the hospital Tuesday.

The family of Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green and the Illinois State Police confirmed that he was able to return home for the first time in nearly two weeks.

“After two weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation center Trooper Chapman-Green returned home to be with his family,” a post on the Illinois State Police Facebook page reads. “We wish him well as he continues to heal and look forward to him returning to his ISP family.”

Chapman-Green was shot multiple times and then attacked after a traffic stop on Toronto Road in Springfield. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was treated for the gun shot wounds, brain bleeds and skull fractures.

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney charged 37-year-old Cristobal Santana for the attack. Santana is charged with two attempted first degree murder charges.

Dash camera video and security video from near by a nearby building shows Santana getting out of his car during the traffic stop, shooting multiple times and then running across a parking lot after Chapman-Green. Authorities say Santana went on to hit Chapman-Green multiple times.

Chapman-Green’s family told reporters last week he was making a miraculous recovery.