Triptych Reopens for First Weekend since start of the pandemic

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA)–Triptych Brewery has remained closed ever since the first cases of COVID-19 touched the state. Now, they’ve finally reopened indoor dining for the first time in nearly a year.

It’s management says keeping their staff safe was more important than opening for customers, and wanted to stay closed until they could get vaccines for every employee.

They said now that they’re open, the priority will be to maximize the customer’s experience, while minimizing the chance of spreading the virus inside.

“It’s very refreshing,” Michael Miller, one of the store managers said. “Our legs are a little sore, but it feels good to see all those regular faces again, even if it’s only from the eyes up.”