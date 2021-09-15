Triptych Brewing beer gets national recognition

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Triptych Brewing now has a nationally ranked beer.

The brewing company competed at the Great American Brew Fest in Denver. Their beer called “Dank Meme” won a bronze medal.

Pictured is a can of Triptych’s “Dank Meme,” which won a bronze medal at the Great American Brew Fest in Denver.

They have won other awards in the past, but it was their first time at this festival. “Dank Meme” is one of Triptych’s most popular brews, but they still did not expect it.

“Dank Meme started out as pretty much an inside joke as a style we thought wouldn’t be super popular,” said General Manager Mike Miller. “Low and behold it is our most popular beer and an award winner for us.”

You can try “Dank Meme” for yourself at their place in Savoy and at many other area bars.