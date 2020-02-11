Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager arrested in connection to a triple homicide was in court for arraignment Tuesday.

Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Cloanger T.M. Robinson pleaded not guilty. He is charged with nine counts of murder.

This comes after three men, Nathaniel Gentry, Anthony Jones, and Cordell Reed, Sr. were found dead in a house on Elm Street in January. In a news release, autopsy results indicate the victims died as a result of stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Robinson and two other teenagers were arrested in connection to this crime. A 16-year-old was charged with first degree murder. A 17-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery.

Robinson is expected back in court on May 4.