Trick-or-Treating hours across central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As Halloween nears, villages, towns and cities across central Illinois are announcing their trick-or-treating hours. Also, there are some areas that are asking those hitting the streets or passing out treats to follow certain guidelines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Village of Tolono said they are leaving it up to families on how they want to address trick-or-treating. If parents feel comfortable with it, the Village said go for it. The same goes for families who may or may not pass out treats. If you do not want to participate, the Village advises not having your front porch light on.

Their trick-or-treating hours will be from 5-7 p.m. on October 31.

In Hoopeston, they are holding their hours from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Halloween. They are asking families to follow COVID-19 protocols.

The Village of Mahomet will have trick-or-treating from 6-8 p.m.. Village leaders gave some suggestions on ways to keep people safe during the holiday. Some of those suggestions included wearing masks as well as having people pass out candy instead of letting children reach into bowls.

This list will be updated as more towns release their trick-or-treating hours.