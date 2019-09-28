Tribute concert for music advocator

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Bob Nutt plays a role in the music scene in Champaign-Urbana.

Nutt started the booking agency Blytham Ltd. back in the 60s and hired Irving Azoff, a Danville resident who is now an entertainment executive that represents recording artists.

His agency was responsible for many groups, including the One Eyed Jacks, the Finchley Boy, Ginger, and REO Speedwagon.

Bob passed away recently and a group of musicians and friends have put together a Tribute Concert for him.

The tribute is being sponsored by the 1st Presbyterian Church of Champaign. All proceeds are going to the CU@Home homeless project.

The concert will feature both local and national musicians. It will also included videos of the “old days and bands,” an auction of 60s Blytham Ltd., and local bands memorabilia like t-shirts, jackets, and buttons.

Bob Nutt Tribune Concert

September 28 7 p.m.

The Virginia Theatre