Triathlon returns to Lake of the Woods

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Over 250 athletes are expected to run, bike and swim in the second of three triathlons scheduled for Sunday.

“The first year brought over 120 competitors to Lake of the Woods, exceeding our expectations,” explains Ryan Reid, Director of Sports & Special Events for Visit Champaign County.

The race will feature five events:

Olympic Triathlon – 1500m swim, 40k, bike, 10k run

Sprint Triathlon – 500m swim, 20k bike, 5k run

Olympic Aquabike – 1500m swim, 40k,bike

Sprint Aquabike – 500m swim, 20k bike

Super Sprint – 200m swim, 10k bike, 1mi run

“Athletes gave last year’s event rave reviews, from the course to the venue, to the ease of travel to the destination,” states Kenny Krell, National Events Director with 3 Disciplines. “This event has a bright future for continued growth.”

